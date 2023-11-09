Craig L. Eaton Purchases 10,600 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) insider Craig L. Eaton bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,533.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Bally’s Price Performance
BALY stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bally’s
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on BALY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bally’s
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bally’s
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.