Craig L. Eaton Purchases 10,600 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) insider Craig L. Eaton bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,533.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bally’s Price Performance

BALY stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 240.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BALY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

