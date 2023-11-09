Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.74. Approximately 369,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 769,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Specifically, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $6,083,945.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $6,083,945.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,082 shares of company stock worth $6,581,446. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 868,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 45,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 831,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 71,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Stories

