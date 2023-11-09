D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.35.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DHI opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

