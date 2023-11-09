Daniela Mielke Buys 1,275 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 89,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

See Also

