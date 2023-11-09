Daniella Turenshine Sells 2,807 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 2,807 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $19,649.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,299. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $28,188.71.
- On Friday, October 6th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $25,290.02.
- On Friday, September 29th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,970.00.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $78,498.20.
Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.20.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
