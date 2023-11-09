Daniella Turenshine Sells 2,807 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 2,807 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $19,649.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,299. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FIGS alerts:

On Tuesday, November 7th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $28,188.71.

On Friday, October 6th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $25,290.02.

On Friday, September 29th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,970.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $78,498.20.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 38,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 716,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Read Our Latest Report on FIGS

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.