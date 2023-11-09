Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.55, but opened at $98.99. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Datadog shares last traded at $100.79, with a volume of 6,725,366 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 29,502 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,657,835.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 698,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,909,036.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $1,800,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,586,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 29,502 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,657,835.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 698,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,909,036.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,026,905 shares of company stock valued at $95,478,660 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of -384.58, a P/E/G ratio of 939.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

