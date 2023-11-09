David J. Bernhardt Sells 2,631 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $42,990.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,844.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of S opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $21.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on S. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

