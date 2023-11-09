Dawn Crichard Purchases 5,202 Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Crichard purchased 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £3,485.34 ($4,302.36).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GCP stock opened at GBX 66.20 ($0.82) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.67. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 59.50 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 102.80 ($1.27). The company has a current ratio of 390.81, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The stock has a market cap of £574.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.33 and a beta of 0.25.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,666.67%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

