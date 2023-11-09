Debra Singh Acquires 50,000 Shares of G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) insider Debra Singh acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$48,500.00 ($31,493.51).
G8 Education Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34.
G8 Education Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than G8 Education
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.