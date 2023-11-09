DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $36.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

