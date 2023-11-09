DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
XRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
