Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 136,498 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 33,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 33,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

