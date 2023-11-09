Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $59,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

CPT opened at $87.88 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.