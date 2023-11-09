Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,242 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 263.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

