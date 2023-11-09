Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,597 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.58%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

