Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 215 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.4 %

CYBR opened at $183.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.67 and its 200 day moving average is $156.42. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

