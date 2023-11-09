Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 3.7 %

CRL opened at $175.97 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

