DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $10.75. DHT shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 1,341,259 shares traded.

The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. DHT had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DHT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 114.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,596,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 1,387,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 1,060.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,318 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in DHT by 268.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,830,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,036 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of -0.15.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

