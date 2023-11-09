Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,562 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $492.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.74%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.