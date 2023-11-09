Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,100 ($13.58) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($12.34).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DNLM. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($16.54) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,248 ($15.41).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,038 ($12.81) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,382.00, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.22. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 896 ($11.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,056.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,103.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,600.00%.

In related news, insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.02), for a total value of £41,093.06 ($50,725.91). 43.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

