eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

