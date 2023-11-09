Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up to $71.25

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.25, but opened at $75.14. Elastic shares last traded at $75.16, with a volume of 327,948 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,090. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 418.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.