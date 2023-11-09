Emera (EMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Emera Price Performance

EMA stock opened at C$47.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$48.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$59.52.

Emera Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.717 dividend. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.78.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

