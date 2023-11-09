Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 67,931 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Hasbro worth $28,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

