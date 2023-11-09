Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 69,197 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,342 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,197 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $31,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

