Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $31.46 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Datadog worth $31,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Datadog by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Datadog by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Datadog by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

DDOG opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.58, a P/E/G ratio of 939.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.98. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,905 shares of company stock valued at $95,478,660 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

