Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,574,925 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,574,925 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $30,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 76,931 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

NYSE HIG opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.32%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

