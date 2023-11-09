EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

