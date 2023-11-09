Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Angi Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Angi alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

Angi Trading Up 6.0 %

ANGI stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Angi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Angi during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Angi by 53.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.