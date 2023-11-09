Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DocGo Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of DocGo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.64 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DocGo

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocGo

In other DocGo news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DocGo news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,450.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,334 shares of company stock valued at $745,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in DocGo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.