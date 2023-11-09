Eric Meurice Sells 785 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Meurice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.98. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

