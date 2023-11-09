Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Trading Down 9.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$23.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ero Copper traded as low as C$16.53 and last traded at C$16.62. 128,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 263,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.30.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

