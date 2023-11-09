Finning International Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Finning International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.22.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$35.35 on Thursday. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$30.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.99.

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.82, for a total value of C$184,620.94. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

