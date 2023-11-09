Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FLYW. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Get Flywire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLYW

Flywire Trading Down 25.3 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 1.19. Flywire has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,790.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,796 shares in the company, valued at $34,052,182.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,249 shares of company stock worth $5,171,355. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.