Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.50) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.50) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.91). The consensus estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel Agresta sold 311,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $2,568,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.