Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,089 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 79,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

