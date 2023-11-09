FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Lifted by Analyst

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.77). The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACRS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $385.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Loerop bought 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.