FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Lifted by Analyst

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALDX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $533,308.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,593,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,839.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

