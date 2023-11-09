FY2023 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Boosted by Capital One Financial

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.99. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of APA opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 3.50. APA has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

