FY2023 EPS Estimates for CECO Environmental Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.68 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.42%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,947.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $21,675,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in CECO Environmental by 177.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 524,724 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $8,647,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

