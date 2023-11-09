FY2023 EPS Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Raised by William Blair (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ELAN opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.02. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,711,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after buying an additional 814,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $10,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

