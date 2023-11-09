FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Lifted by Analyst

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 6th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of FENC stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $202.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

