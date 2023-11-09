FY2023 EPS Estimates for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Lifted by B. Riley

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.69. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,141,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 83,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 894,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 487,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 39.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.