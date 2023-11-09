FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Boosted by William Blair

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gogo in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Gogo Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Gogo has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.78 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 263.04% and a net margin of 38.95%. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gogo by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gogo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Gogo by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gogo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

