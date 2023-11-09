FY2023 EPS Estimates for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Lifted by Analyst

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.37) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.47). The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RVMD opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,982.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,060 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $64,498.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $554,982.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,328. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.0% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,352,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,928,000 after buying an additional 893,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 30.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

