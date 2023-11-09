FY2023 EPS Estimates for SI-BONE, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.21). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SI-BONE’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $429,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,041.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $429,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,041.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $36,358.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,980.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,556 shares of company stock worth $1,882,739 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,993,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,824,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,041,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,061,000 after purchasing an additional 291,111 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,201,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the period.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

