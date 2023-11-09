Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 72,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 124,534 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $23.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Genie Energy Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $630.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 27.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 232.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 920,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 259.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 251,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 200,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 341.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 129,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Recommended Stories

