GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GFS. Citigroup lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.82.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.83. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.