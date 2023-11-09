Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.53

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 230944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

GOGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 263.04% and a net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gogo by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gogo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Gogo by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gogo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

