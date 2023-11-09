GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.30 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GPRO. Wedbush decreased their target price on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

GoPro stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $27,785.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at $387,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in GoPro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of GoPro by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

